Why do we name tropical cyclones?

With three named tropical systems this week, you may be wondering how the naming process works and why we started naming them to begin with.

According to NOAA, prior to the 1950s, tropical cyclones weren’t named at all. They were tracked by year and the order in which they formed. This ended up causing confusion and false alarms for some regions, so it was decided, to reduce confusion, to name the storms.

In 1953, the United States started using female-only names for the storms, then in 1978 during the Pacific Hurricane Season, they adopted both male and female names. The Atlantic Hurricane Season adopted this model in 1979.

The National Hurricane Center isn’t in charge of coming up with the names), the World Meteorological Organization, based in Switzerland, has a strict naming process and plans the list years in advance. The Hurricane Committee is comprised of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services throughout the region, including North America, Central America, and the Caribbean. They will decide the list of names. NOAA stated that there are lists of names used in a six-year rotation. The only time this changes is when a storm name is retired.

Why does a name get retired? If the tropical cyclone or hurricane is so deadly or costly then the WMO will decide to retire the name because it would inappropriate for the areas impacted to see that name come up in a future list. Names like Andrew, Dorian, Delta, Florence, Katrina, Michael, Rita, or Sandy will never be used again because of the destruction they caused.

Now, what happens when you get to the end of the list? We have run into this situation twice, in 2005 and 2020. In both cases, we went to the Greek Alphabet. But after the 2020 season, Eta and Iota were retired and the WMO decided to create a supplemental list of other names that will be used from now on instead of the Greek Alphabet.