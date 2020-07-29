Unit 8: Weather Instruments
How do we measure the weather?
- Personal weather stations
- Aircraft data
- Airport weather stations
Thermometer
- Tells us the temperatures
- Filled with a liquid
- When it gets warmer, the liquid expands and goes up in the tube
Anemometer
- Tells us the wind speed
- The faster the wind, the faster the cups spin around
Wind/weather vane
- Tells us the wind direction
- The back has a fin that spins around with the wind to determine the direction
- North. South, East, West
- Winds from the southwest, we start to warm up,
- North of northeast winds will bring cooler air
Rain Gauge
- Tells us how much rain has fallen
- Collect rain as it falls, measure water
- Wind can cause some issues with measuring rain. Some rain may miss the gauge
- Heavy rain can also cause some errors with automated equipment
Measuring Snow
- Can use a ruler or a snow core samplers
- Snow core campers get a core of snow (like an apple core) and can measure the depth or melt it down in a warm pan or room. Can give us a ratio
- Snow ratios can differ
- Make sure you are away from drifts when measuring or an area where the wind won’t impact the measurement
Barometer
- Tells us the air pressure - the weight of the air above us
- Liquid or needle moves up and down, like a thermometer
Doppler Radar
- Tells us where precipitation is like rain or snow
- Sends energy out
- If there’s anything there it’ll come back
- If there’s nothing, it’ll show up blank
- Pretty much, how much is being reflected back to the radar
- Radar can pick up on rain in the upper levels that may not be reaching the ground
Weather Balloons
- Tells us the weather up through the atmosphere
- Send the information back until the balloon pops
- Can tell us what the winds are doing aloft, find out what the temperature is doing in the upper levels or dew point, etc.
- NWS launches balloons twice a day
- If you ever see one, send it back to NOAA through the mail
Dropsondes
- Usually used by the National Hurricane Center to drop down into the center of a hurricane
- Flown into a hurricane by Hurricane Hunters
Satellites
- Take pictures of the clouds
- Sit 23,000 miles above the earth
- Visible, infrared, and water vapor
Lesser-Known Instruments
Psychrometer
- Measure humidity using two thermometers
Chilled Mirror Hygrometer
- Measure dew point using chilled mirrors
Ceilometer
- Measure cloud coverage and height using vertical beam
- Most sense to 12,000 feet
- Cloud height can help determine cloud type
Transmissometer
- Measures visibility
- Every airport has one & is important for pilots
Hail Pad
- Measures hail size
- Imprinted even after the hail has melted to get a good measurement
Wind Profiler
- Acts like a Doppler Radar to measure wind speed and direction directly above the profiler
- Still used today, mainly in Tornado Alley
Campbell-Stokes Recorder
- This device measure sunshine