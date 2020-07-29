How do we measure the weather?

Thermometer

When it gets warmer, the liquid expands and goes up in the tube

Anemometer

The faster the wind, the faster the cups spin around

Wind/weather vane

Winds from the southwest, we start to warm up,

The back has a fin that spins around with the wind to determine the direction

Rain Gauge

Heavy rain can also cause some errors with automated equipment

Wind can cause some issues with measuring rain. Some rain may miss the gauge

Tells us how much rain has fallen

Measuring Snow

Make sure you are away from drifts when measuring or an area where the wind won’t impact the measurement

Snow core campers get a core of snow (like an apple core) and can measure the depth or melt it down in a warm pan or room. Can give us a ratio

Can use a ruler or a snow core samplers

Barometer

Liquid or needle moves up and down, like a thermometer

Tells us the air pressure - the weight of the air above us

Doppler Radar

Radar can pick up on rain in the upper levels that may not be reaching the ground

Pretty much, how much is being reflected back to the radar

If there’s nothing, it’ll show up blank

If there’s anything there it’ll come back

Tells us where precipitation is like rain or snow

Weather Balloons

Tells us the weather up through the atmosphere

Send the information back until the balloon pops

Can tell us what the winds are doing aloft, find out what the temperature is doing in the upper levels or dew point, etc.

NWS launches balloons twice a day