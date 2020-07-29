Unit 7: Severe Weather Safety
May and June are the main severe weather months in Iowa but can happen in other months as well.
When to Prepare
- One thing you can look at is the Storm Prediction Center’s Website out of Norman, Oklahoma. They watch the United Stated for Severe Weather and Fire Weather.
- Meteorologists watch for yellow, orange, red, or pink polygons from the SPC for the highest potential of severe weather is.
Severe Weather Terms
Know your county & know what it looks like it so you know if you are in a watch or warning
- Watch
- Duration: A few to several hours before severe weather
- Coverage Area: Large sections of states or portions of a few states
- Advance Notice: Hour to several hours
- Actions: Have a plan!
- Warning
- Duration: 20 minutes to an hour
- Coverage Area: Portions of counties
- Advance Notice: Minutes
- Actions: Take cover!
During a Watch
- Know what county you are in
- Be prepared to seek shelter
- Have an emergency plan ready to go
- Have multiple ways to get alerts
- NOAA Weather Radio
- First Alert Weather App
During a Warning
- Go to the lowest level of your home
- Grab helmet and shoes
- Reason: Protecting your head & flying debris. If you happen to be in an area where a tornado moves through, could have debris and you want to be able to get safely out with shoes on.
- Avoid windows, doors, & outside walls
- Get under something sturdy
- Cover with blankets and pillows
- No basement - small, interior room
Staying Safe Away from Home
- Get to a sturdy building, if you can
- Do not park under overpasses or bridges. You are safer in a low, flat area
- Watch out for flying debris
- Use your arms to protect your head and neck
Connecting With Us
- First Alert Weather App
- KCRG.com
- Facebook & Twitter
- Not the best way to get severe weather information. You could miss it on your feed.
- Great to report things to us.
- Tune into Radio Partners: WMT, KDTH, KXEL
Family Preparedness
- Put together an emergency supply kit
- Examples:
- Flashlight, batteries
- Something to charge your phone with
- Non-perishable food
- Water
- Make a plan and practice it, so everyone knows what to do
- It can happen to you! Don’t be scared, be prepared.