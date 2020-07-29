Unit 7: Severe Weather Safety

May and June are the main severe weather months in Iowa but can happen in other months as well.

When to Prepare

One thing you can look at is the Storm Prediction Center’s Website out of Norman, Oklahoma. They watch the United Stated for Severe Weather and Fire Weather.

Meteorologists watch for yellow, orange, red, or pink polygons from the SPC for the highest potential of severe weather is.

Severe Weather Terms

Know your county & know what it looks like it so you know if you are in a watch or warning

Watch Duration: A few to several hours before severe weather Coverage Area: Large sections of states or portions of a few states Advance Notice: Hour to several hours Actions: Have a plan!

Warning Duration: 20 minutes to an hour Coverage Area: Portions of counties Advance Notice: Minutes Actions: Take cover!



During a Watch

Know what county you are in

Be prepared to seek shelter

Have an emergency plan ready to go

Have multiple ways to get alerts

NOAA Weather Radio

First Alert Weather App

During a Warning

Go to the lowest level of your home

Grab helmet and shoes

Reason: Protecting your head & flying debris. If you happen to be in an area where a tornado moves through, could have debris and you want to be able to get safely out with shoes on.

Avoid windows, doors, & outside walls

Get under something sturdy

Cover with blankets and pillows

No basement - small, interior room

Staying Safe Away from Home

Get to a sturdy building, if you can

Do not park under overpasses or bridges. You are safer in a low, flat area

Watch out for flying debris

Use your arms to protect your head and neck

First Alert Weather App

KCRG.com

Tune into Radio Partners: WMT, KDTH, KXEL

Family Preparedness