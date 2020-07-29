Advertisement

Unit 7: Severe Weather Safety

Posted by KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather on Wednesday, May 6, 2020

May and June are the main severe weather months in Iowa but can happen in other months as well.

When to Prepare

  • One thing you can look at is the Storm Prediction Center’s Website out of Norman, Oklahoma. They watch the United Stated for Severe Weather and Fire Weather.
  • Meteorologists watch for yellow, orange, red, or pink polygons from the SPC for the highest potential of severe weather is.

Severe Weather Terms

Know your county & know what it looks like it so you know if you are in a watch or warning

  • Watch
    • Duration: A few to several hours before severe weather
    • Coverage Area: Large sections of states or portions of a few states
    • Advance Notice: Hour to several hours
    • Actions: Have a plan!
  • Warning
    • Duration: 20 minutes to an hour
    • Coverage Area: Portions of counties
    • Advance Notice: Minutes
    • Actions: Take cover!

During a Watch

  • Know what county you are in
  • Be prepared to seek shelter
  • Have an emergency plan ready to go
  • Have multiple ways to get alerts
  • NOAA Weather Radio
  • First Alert Weather App

During a Warning

  • Go to the lowest level of your home
  • Grab helmet and shoes
  • Reason: Protecting your head & flying debris. If you happen to be in an area where a tornado moves through, could have debris and you want to be able to get safely out with shoes on.
  • Avoid windows, doors, & outside walls
  • Get under something sturdy
  • Cover with blankets and pillows
  • No basement - small, interior room

Staying Safe Away from Home

  • Get to a sturdy building, if you can
  • Do not park under overpasses or bridges. You are safer in a low, flat area
  • Watch out for flying debris
  • Use your arms to protect your head and neck

Connecting With Us

  • First Alert Weather App
  • KCRG.com
  • Facebook & Twitter
  • Not the best way to get severe weather information. You could miss it on your feed.
  • Great to report things to us.
  • Tune into Radio Partners: WMT, KDTH, KXEL

Family Preparedness

  • Put together an emergency supply kit
  • Examples:
  • Flashlight, batteries
  • Something to charge your phone with
  • Non-perishable food
  • Water
  • Make a plan and practice it, so everyone knows what to do
  • It can happen to you! Don’t be scared, be prepared.