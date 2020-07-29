Unit 6: Severe Weather: What to look out for & how it forms
Thunderstorms in the United States
- Florida has the most days with thunderstorms in the country
- They are closest to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico and creates a good stream of moisture which is needed for storms
- The west coast has the least amount of storms
- Iowa is somewhere in the middle: about 36-54 days in a given year
Thunderstorm ingredients:
- Moisture
- Moisture in the air primarily comes from evaporation from the oceans
- During the summer, some of it comes from crops in the Midwest
- Warm water evaporates easier
- Instability
- Determines if air rises when it’s given a push
- Unstable: air continues to rise and forms clouds, then storms
- Warm moist air at the surface and colder air above the surface. Warm air continues to go upwards until it hits that colder air and will stop rises
- Stable: air stops rising and does not form clouds
- Source of Lift
- Something to push that air upward
- Cold front and warm fonts can cause that lift
- In the summer, outflows boundaries can cause lift. They are like a min cold front left behind from storms
Types of Thunderstorms
- Single-cell: Storm forms up rains for bait and then dies. May rain for around 10 minutes before it dissipates
- Multi-cell: Use their strength together. Single cells together and can cause heavy rain
- Squall line:
- Longline of storms that can stretch hundreds of miles
- Can cause severe weather
- New storms form on the leading edge keeping the line going
- Can have damaging winds, large hail, and sometimes a tornado
- Supercell: Most intense type of thunderstorm and can form severe weather
- Actually they are single-cell storms with a twist’The storm updraft is rotating making it very strong and long-lasting.
- Wind shear helps it spin
- They form when there is both energy and wind shear
- Can cause very large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes
- Most strong tornadoes come from supercell thunderstorms
The secret ingredient: Wind Shear
- How the wind changes as you go up in the levels of the atmosphere
- Directional shear: Wind direction changes the higher you go. This creates a natural rotation for air that is rising
- Speed sheer: Wind gets stronger as you go higher and creates a rolling effect
- The presence of wind shear makes a storm stronger and makes it last longer.
- Most intense thunderstorms come when both wind shears work in combination
How do we know they’re coming:
- Weather balloons called radiosondes. The NWS launches these balloons and measures weather like temperatures, moisture, and pressure as it goes up in the atmosphere
- Computer models generate information that comes from weather balloons. It is a math equation simulating what weather could happen.
- Surface observations. Taking actual measurements at the surface during these systems to look at data and determine if the ingredients are there for storms.
- Storm spotters