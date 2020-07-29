Unit 3: Measuring Weather
Anemometer: Tells us the Wind Speed. The faster the cups spin around, the higher the wind speeds
Wind Vane: Tells us the Wind Direction. The back has a fin that spins around in the wind.
Thermometer: Tells us the Temperature. When it gets warmer, the liquid rises.
Rain Gauge: Tells us how much rain has fallen.
Barometer: Tells us the Air Pressure. Liquid or needle moves up and down like a thermometer to determine how high or low the pressure is.
Weather Balloons: Tells us the weather up through the atmosphere. The balloon sends information back until the balloon pops.
Doppler Radar: Tells us where precipitation, like rain and snow, are. It sends energy out and if it “hits” something it will send a signal back. If it doesn’t then it will show up blank.
Satellites: Take pictures of clouds. They sit around 23,000 miles above Earth. There are 3 types: Visible, Infrared, & Water Vapor.
Computer Models: Put current conditions into complicated equations. The results are put together to make pictures/graphs/maps on what the weather could do.