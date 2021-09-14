Unit 21: Radiational Cooling

During transitional months, like in the Fall, we can get extremes in either direction with lows dropping into the 30s or highs climbing into the 90s. This is where radiational cooling comes in, especially for nighttime lows.

When you have clear skies, dry air, and light winds, temperatures can fall pretty quickly. During the daytime hours, the sun’s radiation heats up the surface. At night, that energy will then escape into the atmosphere.

When you have clouds at night, those can act as a blanket and keep temperatures warmer at the surface. But when you have clear skies, there’s nothing to stop that energy from escaping and in turn, the surface can cool down very quickly.