Unit 18: Heat Index

Heat index or the feels-like temperature is referenced often in the summertime. And you may hear people say well it’s not the temperature, it’s the humidity, but when you are talking about heat index it actually takes both into account.

We are all feeling the heat today with many areas seeing heat index values in the 100s. Stay safe and stay cool by allowing for breaks in the shade if you need to be outdoors, or better yet stay in the AC. Either way, be sure to keep drinking plenty of water! pic.twitter.com/9I6EGeDtMQ — KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather (@KCRG_FirstAlert) July 24, 2021

The heat index is simply what the temperature feels like to the human body and using an equation that takes into account temperature and relative humidity. These factors have a direct relation, so when the temperature and humidity levels increase, so will the heat index.

So why is this important? When it gets hot outside, the body sweats to cool us off through evaporation. If that sweat is not able to evaporate off our bodies then it’s harder to cool off and our body temperature can rise instead of drop like it needs to when it’s hot outside.

When the body is unable to cool itself, this can lead to heat illnesses, like heat exhaustion and heatstroke. This is why we always talk about safety with extreme heat, like always hydrating with water, taking frequent breaks, and pushing out outdoor work to the morning or later evening hours.