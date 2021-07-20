Unit 18: Evapotranspiration

We’re in the heart of summer and that means heat and humidity and you may hear us mention dew point quite often. This is a measurement of how much moisture is in the atmosphere and the most accurate measurement of how muggy it is outside. You may see this number displayed in the summer through our muggy meter.

Weather patterns, wind direction, and other factors can increase or decrease this measurement and this time of year…..including the corn crop in July and August. Many people refer to this as “corn sweat”

Corn can raise dew points by a significant amount! (KCRG)

This happens through a process called evapotranspiration, which is the combination of evaporation from the surface and the transpiration of plants. This is when the water from plants evaporates or a simple explanation, it’s when the plants are breathing. That water is then put back into the air and will increase the moisture content, in turn, making it feel very muggy outside.

This process can raise dew points on average by 3-5 degrees with just one acre of corn and produce up to 4,000 gallons of water per day with this process.