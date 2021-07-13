Unit 17: How Wildfire Smoke can Travel to Iowa

Wildfires continue to burn in the western portions of the United States and Canada, but we can see some effects from those right here in Iowa.

Wildfire smoke can be seen on a satellite image, indicated by the arrows. (COD/NEXLAB Satellite and Radar)

As those fires grow, the smoke can be deposited in the upper levels of the atmosphere, eventually reaching the jet stream. That smoke can then travel by the high winds in the jet stream. Depending on the pattern of the jet stream, that smoke can then be seen in our sky. Because it sits high up in the atmosphere, we most often see a hazy or milky sky from it and no air quality issues. If the smoke becomes thick enough and moves closer to the surface, it can start to impact air quality.

The haziness in the sky can allow for gorgeous sunrises and sunsets in our area as the colors become more vibrant.