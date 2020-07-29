Unit 1: Weather Basics

Welcome to our Weather Academy Wednesday: Colors and Letters Posted by KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather on Wednesday, April 1, 2020

Atmosphere: Where all of our weather happens. A thin layer of air that surrounds the earth.

Sun: Weather needs energy to start, that energy comes from the sun. Weather is nothing more than moving air. The Sun is over 93 million miles away from the Earth, but it is so powerful it allows the air around the earth to move. The sun is extremely hot, around 9,980 degrees.

Pressure: Air pressure is the weight of air above you. The letter “H” stands for High Pressure. With high pressure, the air is pushed down and bring “Happy” weather. The letter “L” means Low Pressure. This is when the air rises (or is lifted) and allows clouds and storms to form or “Lousy” weather. As that air is lifted, once the temperatures and dew point are at the same value, clouds and rain can form.

Clouds: Our Weather Delivery System is clouds. The atmosphere is always in motion due to those temperature and pressure changes.

