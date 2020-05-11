Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

KCRG is not offering public tours at this time. For questions or more information, please email tours@kcrg.com thank you!

All tour requests must be made in writing by sending an email to tours@kcrg.com

No phone calls please.

EXPECTATIONS: KCRG-TV9 is able to offer tours of the following areas at this time:

  • KCRG-TV9 Newsroom
  • KCRG-TV9 HD Studio on KCRG (“Studio A”)
  • KCRG-TV9 Master Control Center and Production

GUIDELINES:

  • Monday, Wednesday, Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Children eight years of age or older
  • Groups (class sizes) limited to no more than 20 and no less than five people, including one chaperone for every five children
  • Special circumstances related to alternative days, times, sizes are determined by tour coordinator
  • Tour requests must be made at least two weeks in advance
  • Tours reserved only for organizations, school groups, or tour certificate holders