KCRG is not offering public tours at this time. For questions or more information, please email tours@kcrg.com thank you!
All tour requests must be made in writing by sending an email to tours@kcrg.com
No phone calls please.
EXPECTATIONS: KCRG-TV9 is able to offer tours of the following areas at this time:
- KCRG-TV9 Newsroom
- KCRG-TV9 HD Studio on KCRG (“Studio A”)
- KCRG-TV9 Master Control Center and Production
GUIDELINES:
- Monday, Wednesday, Thursday between the hours of 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
- Children eight years of age or older
- Groups (class sizes) limited to no more than 20 and no less than five people, including one chaperone for every five children
- Special circumstances related to alternative days, times, sizes are determined by tour coordinator
- Tour requests must be made at least two weeks in advance
- Tours reserved only for organizations, school groups, or tour certificate holders