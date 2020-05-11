Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Summer Writing Contest

“What special lessons have you learned in the last year?”

Tell us about the special things you’ve learned in the last year and you’ll be eligible to win great prizes in the KCRG-TV9 Show You Care Summer Writing Contest.

Download the contest form, print it off, write your story in the space provided and mail it to us by July 31st.

Good luck!

Download the entry form here