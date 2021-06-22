Hurricanes

Tropical Storm Ingredients

Warm ocean water of at least 80 degrees Atmosphere unstable enough for thunderstorms (upward motion) An area of low pressure near the surface Low wind shear - the opposite of severe thunderstorms

Many tropical systems form off the coast of Africa. The waters there are warm enough to form and the dust particles from the coastline can help in the formation of clouds. So now that you know what hurricanes need to form and the most likely location that they form, how does a group of clouds become a hurricane?

Tropical systems start to form when warm, moist air rises over water. That rising air is then replaced with cooler air which is the process that helps clouds and thunderstorms form. Those clouds continue to grow and can start to rotate counterclockwise (in the northern hemisphere) due to the Coriolis Effect.

As the storm strengthens, it can officially be classified as a hurricane when wind speeds reach 74 miles per hour. At that point, winds will continue to rotate around the “eye” of the hurricane. This is the center of the storm and is an area of descending air. The eye of the hurricane typically has calm conditions where the strongest wind speeds are located in the eyewall just outside of the eye.

Saffir-Simpson Scale