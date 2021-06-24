Hail Fog

Areas in Iowa saw severe thunderstorms roll through, but some saw a different type of fog that you may never have heard of. It’s called hail fog and, you guessed it, it forms after storms that produce hail. This photo was taken on Highway 22 just west of Grimes, near Des Moines showing that fog on the grassy areas.

Hail Fog on Highway 44, just west of Grimes, Iowa. (Clarence Smith)

How does this type of fog form? A severe storm producing hail moves through a certain area and that hail starts to accumulate on the ground. As the thunderstorms start to die off, hail can start to melt. Air temperatures at the surface cool to the dew point. When that happens, the air starts to saturate or condense and can form a layer of fog at the surface.