Website: https://grandliving.com/communities/grand-living-at-indian-creek-cedar-rapids-iowa/

Phone: 319-930-3250

ABOUT US:

WHERE WORLD-CLASS HOSPITALITY CREATES FIRST CLASS HAPPINESS.™

We proudly offer a remarkable hospitality experience for you to enjoy the best years of your life. Our entire service approach is epitomized in THE STERLING TOUCH™, which we created in concert with luxury resort brands. This exceptional service to our residents and guests embraces the uniqueness of each individual. Discover how joyful life can be at Grand Living.

A Community for You

Grand Living at Indian Creek features first-class amenities including the Grand Library, Grand Lounge, chapel and meditation center, a gift shop, billiards, a woodworking shop, pet grooming center and pet park, fire pit, and outdoor recreation areas. You’ll also enjoy the convenience of a chauffeured luxury sedan.

Ideal Location

Grand Living at Indian Creek is located southwest of Collins Road and 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offering a desirable location next to the Indian Creek Reserve filled with trees, serene views and abundant wildlife. You will enjoy the close proximity to shopping, entertainment and healthcare services.

Well-Appointed Residences

Our apartments are designed with beautiful features and an eye for exquisite detail. These comfortable residences can be as charming as a studio or as expansive as a two-bedroom with a den and patio.

An Array of Dining Options

We offer curated menus full of fresh, chef-prepared meals in a collection of dining venues, including formal and casual settings, a bistro, and private dining areas. Enjoy IN GRAND TASTE™.

Grand Spa and Fitness Center

We offer the Grand Spa and Fitness Center, featuring an exercise and fitness studio with state-of-the-art equipment and a full-time fitness coordinator, a full-service salon, massage rooms, and offices for visiting medical professionals.

So Much to Enjoy

FACETS™ is Grand Living’s collection of life-enriching experiences. From our BRAVO™ program of world-class music and entertainment performances in our Forum Theatre, to cocktails in the Legends Club. Enjoy a game of cards or bocce ball, or take part in our GRAND PATRIOTS™ or GRAND PERSPECTIVES™ programs.