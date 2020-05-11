Newsline 9: (319) 365-9999
Click here for Information on Tours at KCRG-TV9
John’s Big 'Ol Fish
Email a submission to John at Big.Ol.Fish@outlook.com
Please include angler’s first and last name and any necessary pronunciation. Thanks!
Mug Shot
To submit a request email mugshot@kcrg.com
As our calendar fills up quickly, we recommend you request a date 2 - 3 months in advance.
Mailing Address
KCRG-TV
9501 Second Ave. SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Cedar Rapids Studios
501 2nd Ave SE
Cedar Rapids, IA 52401
Phone: (319) 399-5900
Newsline 9: (319) 365-9999
Toll-Free: 1-800-332-5443
Fax: (319) 399-6075
Iowa City Newsroom
2346 Mormon Trek Blvd
Iowa City, IA 52246
Newsline 9: (319) 337-9999
Dubuque Newsroom
955 E. Washington St. Suite 102
Dubuque, IA 52001
Newsline 9: (563) 583-9999