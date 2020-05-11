Thousands of individuals in Eastern Iowa are in need of a warm winter coat. To serve this need, KCRG-TV9 and our Show You Care sponsors - Dave Wright Subaru, Eells & Tronvold, Mercy Medical Center Cedar Rapids, and GreenState Credit Union- are collecting online donations to buy new coats for those in need this year.

HEALTH CONCERNS PREVENT US FROM COLLECTING USED COATS IN 2020 SO WE’RE ASKING FOR YOUR FINANCIAL SUPPORT.

30 years of Coats For Kids wouldn’t be possible with your your support. Thank you for Showing You Care and donating to our effort to help those in need!

Make your secure online donation here or you can visit any eastern Iowa GreenState Credit Union location and deposit cash or check to Coats for Kids.