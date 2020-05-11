Advertise with Us

Eastern Iowa’s leading News, Weather, and Sports station

Contact your KCRG-TV9 sales representative or Jeff Wolff to learn more about advertising on KCRG.com, KCRG-TV9, KCRG 9.2 and KCRG 9.3.

Jeff Wolff, Local Sales Manager - desk: (319) 399-5959 cell: (319) 899-6333 jeff.wolff@kcrg.com

LOCAL ACCOUNT EXECUTIVES

Krista Barnell - desk: (319) 399-5966 cell: (319) 241-1277 krista.barnell@kcrg.com

PJ Cahill - desk: (319) 399-5969 cell: (319) 551-7023 pj.cahill@kcrg.com

Riki Breitsprecher - desk: (319) 399-5964 cell: (319) 213-8325 riki.breitsprecher@kcrg.com

Kimber Dowie - desk: (319) 399-5965 cell: (319) 430-5694 kimber.dowie@kcrg.com

Jason Ehrhardt - desk: (319) 399-5963 cell: (641) 745-7629 jason.ehrhardt@kcrg.com

Amy Demeulenaere - desk: (319) 399-5967 cell: (319) 360-4103 amy.demeulenaere@kcrg.com

NATIONAL & REGIONAL SALES

Cindy Lechtenberg - desk: (319) 399-5961 cindy.lechtenberg@kcrg.com

Sarah Noonan - desk: (319) 399-5962 sarah.noonan@kcrg.com

DIGITAL SALES

Jason Hunt, Digital Sales Manager - desk: (319) 399-5970 cell: (319) 360-4422 jason.hunt@kcrg.com

POLITICAL BROADCAST ADVERTISING

Mike Jones, Director of National Political Sales Gray Television – Washington, DC - desk: (202) 400-0598 mike.jones@gray.tv