We are proud to recognize excellence in education.If you know a teacher, coach, or coach who has gone the extra mile, show your appreciation by completing a nomination for KCRG-TV9′s A+ For Education program.Each month during the school year (September-May) one outstanding individual will be honored with a plaque and $250 for their dedication. Nominations are accepted August 15th through April 30th.Please note that entries are only good for the month of submission. If not selected, reapply. There is no limit to the number of entries per year.

Official Rules:

No purchase necessary.

Nominations will be accepted only from August 15th through April 30th.

Entries will only be saved for the duration of one month.

If not selected, applicants are encouraged to reapply each month.

IMPORTANT: Please remember our A+ For Education judges vote for your nominee based entirely on the information you provide. Please let us see a clear image of your nominee through your writing.