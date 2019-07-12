Zach Johnson goes bogey-free in round two at the John Deere Classic, makes the cut

After having his 41-round streak of finishing par or better at the John Deere Classic snapped on Thursday, Zach Johnson was looking to start a new streak in Friday's second round.

Johnson started the day on the back-nine, but only came up with one birdie on hole No. 13.

His putter started to heat up on the front-nine with back-to-back birdies on No. 1 and 2. He finished with four birdies and no bogeys.

Johnson is -3 for the tournament, which was the cut line.

He'll tee off at 7:29 a.m. on Saturday.