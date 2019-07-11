Zach Johnson with unusual first round finish at John Deere Classic

It's been a frustrating season for Zach Johnson. He's out of the Top 100 World Golf Rankings for the first time in 15 years, and he hasn't had a Top-10 finish since November.

His frustrations continued in the opening round of the John Deere Classic. Johnson finished 1-over-72 on Thursday. It's the first time since 2008 he's finished a round at TPC Deere Run over-par.

"Frustrating," Johnson said. "I've been actually playing quite well, so that's frustrating. You have to be resilient. You have to be able to bounce back regardless of the situation."

Johnson will tee off at 7:40 a.m. on Friday for round two.