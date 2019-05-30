Xavier's Jasper and Coffey claim 1A state doubles title

Xavier's Emily Jasper and Miyako Coffey won the Class 1A state doubles title after defeating Taylor Hogan and Elysse Trost of Columbus Catholic in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1.

Jasper and Coffery jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, but then lost four straight before bouncing back in the final two games.

"It's fantastic," said Coffey. "I don't even know what to say."

"We felt a lot more confident after the first couple of games," said Jasper. "We knew we could do it right from the start."