Xavier's Hurkett & Volk sign NLIs to Iowa

The Iowa Hawkeyes had 19 high school athletes sign their letters of intent to join the Hawkeyes in the 2020 season and two of them came from Cedar Rapids Xavier High School.

Linebacker Ethan Hurkett and Josh Volk signed their NLIs in Xavier High School library on Wednesday, capping off a recruiting process that has lasted months.

"I was really excited when I could really sign my name and date it and then I was officially a Hawkeye on paper." Volk said.

Hurkett registered 70 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss in his senior season with the saints at the linebacker position. Both Hurkett and Volk were named all-state in class 3A even though Volk played a shortened season due to an ACL injury he sustained late in his junior season.

