Xavier survives scare from ADM, advances to 3A semifinal

The ADM Tigers were only 13-17 coming into the 3A quarterfinal but they certainly gave the #1 seeded Xavier Saints a scare with Xavier eventually winning the game 7-2.

"Every tournament game I think you have to expect that its going to be a tight game." said head coach Dan Halter. "Credit to our guys, we executed when we had too."

The Saints saw a 1-0 lead turn into a 2-1 deficit in the third inning following a single by ADM's Tate Stine-Smith.

"They were calm. We just try to stay calm as coaches, players stayed calm and over seven innings we just have to keep executing." Halter said.

The Saints quickly responded tying the game at two in the bottom half of the third thanks to a Tiger error. The game stayed tied until the bottom of the 6th inning when the Saints exploded for five runs, capped off by a Kyle Moeder rbi-double.

"They are a really good team and they showed us they belong here." said Xavier senior and starting pitcher Bryson Bastian. "In these types of games, anything can happen."

Bastian was awarded the win after throwing six innings, giving up two runs on five hits while striking out 10.

The Saints improve to 39-2 on the season and advance to the 3A semifinal round where they will play #4 Marion (32-5) on Friday.