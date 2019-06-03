Xavier reaches state quarterfinals with 4-1 win over North Scott

The Xavier Saints (14-4) will make their second-straight state appearance following a 4-1 win over North Scott.

The Saints return to Des Moines following a quarterfinal loss to Pella last season.

Xavier has earned the #5 seed in the quarterfinals and will match up with #4 Spencer (19-1) on Thursday at 1:45 p.m.

OTHER 2A SCORES

Burlington Notre Dame def. Marion 1-0

Waverly-Shell Rock def. Mt. Vernon 10-0. The Go-Hawks have earned the #2 seed and will match up with #7 Lewis Central (14-4) Thursday at 2:00 p.m.