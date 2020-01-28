Xavier dominates Western Dubuque 57-30

The Xavier Saints defeated the Western Dubuque Bobcats 57-30 on Tuesday night to improve their record to 10-4 on the season. Following the loss, Western Dubuque falls to 4-12.

Sophomore Aree Beckmann had a game-high 14 points and was one of four Saints to score in double-digit scoring figures. Aubrey Jones had 12, Caitlynn Daniels added 11 while Libby Arnold netted 10.

The Saints look ahead to a match up with Linn-Mar on Friday while the Bobcats hope to rebound against Dubuque Hempstead.