Xavier and Waverly-Shell Rock to meet in 2A title game

It'll be an eastern Iowa battle for the Class 2A title in the girls' state soccer tournament.

On Friday in the semi-finals, Cedar Rapids Xavier knocked off No. 1 seed ADM, 1-0. The lone goal came from freshman Brielle Bastian in the first two minutes of the game.

This will be the Saints' first appearance in the championship since 2014.

They'll face Waverly-Shell Rock, who defeated Dallas Center-Grimes, 1-0. The lone goal came from Kenzie Roling late in the second half.

The Go-Hawks and Saints met in the second game of the regular season. Xavier won the match, 3-2.

The championship will be at 12:30 pm on Saturday.

In the Class 1A semi-finals, Center Point-Urbana lost to North Polk, 1-0.