Xavier and Columbus Catholic doubles teams advance to state semi-finals

Two eastern Iowa doubles teams advanced to the semi-finals in the Class 1A girls' state tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Emily Jasper and Miyahko Coffey of Cedar Rapids Xavier are the No. 2 seed. They defeated Fairfield in the first round then beat Columbus Catholic in the quarterfinals. They'll face Brooklyn Taylor and Brielle Smith of Glenwood in the semi-finals on Friday.

Taylor Hogan and Elysse Trost of Columbus Catholic collected wins against Xavier and Davenport Assumption. They'll face Nichole and Natalie Gilbert of Shenandoah on Friday.