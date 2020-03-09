UNI's Xavier Williams goes from undrafted free agent to Super Bowl champion

Sometimes it's still hard for former Northern Iowa defensive lineman Xavier Williams to believe he's a Super Bowl champion.

"My best memory of the whole thing was after the game was over, you had a couple of field passes for close family members," Williams said. "My daughter was playing in the confetti. It was just a special moment."

Williams just completed his second season with the Kansas City Chiefs. It's hard work that's kept him on an NFL roster and it's something he doesn't forget.

He was never drafted despite being an All-American and All-MVFC player at Northern Iowa. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals in 2015.

"Being undrafted, it gives you a little more of a chip on your shoulder," Williams said.

The hard work not only helped him become a Super Bowl champion, but also a champion for his hometown team. He attended Grandview High School growing up in Kansas City, Missouri. As a lifelong Chiefs fan, he didn't think this day would come.

"I remember growing up, me and my friends would always talk about we're never going to see the Royals win a World Series or the Chiefs win a Super Bowl," he said. "And here we are five or six years of each other, we've seen both and I've been blessed to be apart of one of them."