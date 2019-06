The top ranked teams in the MVC squared off on Monday night in a doubleheader that ended with a split.

Xavier (#1 ranked in class 3A) won game one 3-0 over Western Dubuque (#2 ranked in class 4A) who returned the favor in game two.

In the first game, Xavier pitcher Bryson Bastian tossed a complete game shutout registering nine strikeouts.

In game two, the Bobcats' bats woke up putting up ten runs in the 10-1 win.