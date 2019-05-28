Xavier, Iowa City West win team tennis titles

DES MOINES, Iowa. (KCRG) - CLASS 1A
The Cedar Rapids Xavier Saints had to battle to the last match against Pella, but eventually won its second 1A team title in three years.
Full results are below.
SINGLES
#1 (Pella) Jordan Roozeboom def (CRX) Brady Horstmann 6-2, 6-3.
#2 (Pella) Jack Edwards def (CRX) Wes Johnson 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
#3 (CRX) Matthew Schmit def (Pella) Carter Briggs 6-2, 6-0.
#4 (CRX) Hugh Courter def (Pella) Vaughn Thompson 6-4, 6-4.
#5 (Pella) Luke Diers def (CRX) Garrett Coester 0-6, 6-4, 6-0.
#6 (Pella) Geordie Laidlaw def (CRX) Ethan Shimak 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
DOUBLES
#1 (CRX) Wes Johnson & Matthew Schmit def (Pella) Jordan Roozeboom & Jack Edwards 7-5, 6-3.
#2 (CRX) Brady Horstmann & Hugh Courter def (Pella) Carter Briggs & Vaughn Thompson 6-1, 6-2.
#3 (CRX) Garrett Coester & Ethan Shimak def (Pella) Luke Diers & Ezra Blasi 6-0, 6-3.
CLASS 2A
The Iowa City West Trojans dominated Pleasant Valley to capture their ninth team title in program history.
Full results are below.
SINGLES
#1 (ICW) Sam Shin def (PV) Will Blevins 6-3, 6-7, 6-3.
#2 (ICW) Jack Wenzel def (PV) Samson Densmore 6-1, 6-0.
#3 (ICW) Sasha Chackalackal def (PV) Ryan Lofgren 6-1, 7-5.
#4 (ICW) Eli Young def (PV) James Cole 6-2, 6-0.
#5 Mukundan Kasturirangan def (PV) Zach Petersen 6-2, 6-1.