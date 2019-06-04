Xavier, Iowa City West fall in state title game

The Xavier Saints fell to Lewis Central 1-0 in the 2A boys soccer state championship on Tuesday, ending the season with a 16-3 record.

The Saints found themselves down 1-0 in the second half, and despite many good chances to score, they couldn't find the back of the net.

“We kind of opted to go long ball which is not our style, we accepted kind of the way they played and we had a little jitters at the beginning of the game." said Xavier head coach Amir Hadzic. "I think we settled well in the second half and out-possessed them, we had some clear looks that usually go in and unfortunately this time we couldn’t put them in."

In class 3A, the Iowa City West Trojans were defeated by the Waukee Warriors 3-1. The Warriors completed an undefeated season to go back to back in class 3A.

After falling behind 2-0 at half, and then 3-0 early in the second half, Micah Frisbee deflected a ball into the net for the Trojans for West's only goal.

“You know {at} halftime we lost a lot of challenges that lead to a lot of their attacks and thats the one thing we needed to change to try and start the attack." West coach Brad Stiles said. "It was better in the second half, just too many give aways, too many things we could’ve fixed and we'd like to have back."