The Xavier Saints boys & girls bowling teams visited Scott Saville and the set of OnIowaLive to talk about their season as the postseason nears.

The boys' team is 10-2 on the season and are led by senior Sale Weaver, who has the second best series average in the state (471.4).

The girls' team is 4-10-15 and are led by senior Olivia Nolte who has a series average of 381.7.