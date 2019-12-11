Woman overcomes physical ailments to win national strongman competition

40-year old Courtney Albritton begins her day with a 6:00 am workout at Anvil gym in Hiawatha.

"I am a solo parent. I have to make sure I get home and get my daughter ready for elementary school." Albritton said.

Three years ago Courtney's life wasn't so active, after four knee surgeries, she had hard time simply getting out of a chair.

"One of my biggest humbling moments was that I wasn't able to get out of a seated position without holding onto a railing or the side of the chair. I am a little too young for that so I wanted to work with a strength coach The kind of build up the muscles around my knee. That is how I started with this whole gym atmosphere." Albritton said.

Allbritton has gone from not being to get out of a chair to become one of the strongest women in the world. She won a US strongman national championship this year in Columbus, Ohio and then finished 7th at the official World strongman games in Daytona.

"Getting seventh in the world was a pretty awesome feeling. I always said my biggest accomplishment wasn't any weight on the board or any kind of trophy." Albritton said.

"It was the fact that I was able to get out of a chair without holding onto anything. You realize you only have this one body and you might as well push it to find out what you are capable of."

