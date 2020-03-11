Wolf's layup helps Cedar Falls advance to 4A semi-finals

Cedar Falls took the first step in its quest to 3-peat as 4A state champions. The Tigers edged Dowling Catholic in the quarterfinals, 64-62.

The two-time defending champions were up by 10 at one point with 2:22 left in the third quarter. Dowling Catholic kept fighting and tied the game up 62-62 after a three-pointer from Drew Daniel with 1:53 remaining.

With less than 30 seconds left, the Maroons had the ball and tried to set up a last-second shot, but Cedar Falls' Landon Wolf forced a turnover and he finished with a layup to give the Tigers a 64-62 lead. Dowling Catholic had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but couldn't get a shot off as time expired.

Cedar Falls will face Ankeny in the semi-finals on Thursday. Tip-off is at 8:15 p.m.

