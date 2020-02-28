Wirfs has record-setting day at NFL combine

Former Iowa Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs put on a show on Friday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Mount Vernon native set a new record for offensive lineman in the vertical jump with a mark of 36.5"

Wirfs also tied the NFL combine record in the broad jump with a mark of 10'1".



Wirfs, who stands at 6'4" and 320 pounds then turned heads in the 40 yard dash, running a 4.86, the fastest of any offensive lineman.



Wirfs is highly regarded as a first round pick in the NFL Draft which is on April, 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.