Wirfs has record-setting day at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. (KCRG) - Former Iowa Hawkeye Tristan Wirfs put on a show on Friday in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. The Mount Vernon native set a new record for offensive lineman in the vertical jump with a mark of 36.5"
36.5" VERTICAL JUMP. @TristanWirfs74 sets an #NFLCombine record for OL (since 2003)!— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
Wirfs also tied the NFL combine record in the broad jump with a mark of 10'1".
A 10'1" broad jump for @TristanWirfs74!— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
That ties an #NFLCombine record for offensive lineman 😳
Wirfs, who stands at 6'4" and 320 pounds then turned heads in the 40 yard dash, running a 4.86, the fastest of any offensive lineman.
Freak athlete.@TristanWirfs74 just ran a 4.86u 40-yard dash at 6'4", 320 lbs 😱 @HawkeyeFootball— NFL (@NFL) February 28, 2020
Wirfs is highly regarded as a first round pick in the NFL Draft which is on April, 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.