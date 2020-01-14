Wirfs expresses his intention to enter the NFL draft

Another heralded football player from the University of Iowa will forgo his senior season and enter the NFL draft, according to a social media post on Tuesday.

FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs plays against Iowa State during an NCAA football game, in Ames, Iowa. Wirfs was selected to The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Justin Hayworth, File)

Tristan Wirfs, an offensive lineman for the Iowa Hawkeyes from Mount Vernon, declared his intention to enter the NFL draft.

"My time at Iowa has been amazing and I couldn't be more proud to represent my home state of Iowa and to wear the black and gold and swarm out in front of 70,000 fans in Kinnick Stadium," Wirfs said. "These memories will last a lifetime."

Wirfs was named the 2019 Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year by the Big Ten Conference.