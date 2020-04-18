Wirfs and Epenesa excited for NFL Draft despite adjustments to COVID-19

The NFL Draft is one of the biggest sporting events. This year's draft will be remembered for a lot of reasons, but mainly because of COVID-19.

Some changes were made to the draft over concerns of the virus. The event was supposed to be held in Las Vegas, but all public events have been canceled. Teams haven't held any workouts with players and aren't able to have face-to-face meetings.

"I think you can still get a good feel of how they (teams) feel about you," said former Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs.

"Everyone's adjusting to these Zoom meetings," said former Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa. "Everyone's adjusting to not being able to perform these workouts and all these different meetings that would be face-to-face."

Even with all the restrictions and closings because of COVID-19, Wirfs and Epenesa are still finding ways to get their workouts in. Epenesa trains with his two younger brothers in Illinois. They're able to use a family friend's gym. Wirfs does his workouts in Iowa City.

"The only thing that's probably the most difficult is field work," said Epenesa. "You get kicked off the fields around here and the police are always driving by."

In the end, both players know their game tape is their resume. Several mock drafts have Wirfs being selected in the Top-10, while Epenesa is expected to be drafted in the late first to early second round.

"Those mock drafts, I try not to look at them too much, but my buddies make sure that I see them," said Wirfs.

"I know obviously my combine wasn't the greatest combine," said Epenesa. "I know what I can do and I know my film shows what I can do and the capability that I have."

The first round of the NFL Draft begins on Thursday at 7 p.m.