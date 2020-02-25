Williams' leads Waterloo East to class 2A bowling championship

Waterloo East senior Abigail Williams won her first individual state championship on Tuesday afternoon after bowling a 492 series total (257, 236) in the first two games.

"Its really nice to go out with a bang." Williams said after the tournament.

Williams then anchored the baker set for the Trojans, which consisted of teammates Malorie Cary, Stephanie Burge, Emalee Christensen, Macy Wright, and Soleil Morgan, who scored a season high 1,071, giving them a grand total of 3,058 pins to clinch the program's second team championship, the first since 2016.

"Winning the team title meant more to me than winning the individual title." Williams said. "It makes me so happy to see all my teammates and how excited they are that we won and it just means the world to me."

"Team effort, they did a good job." said head coach Michael Weber. "We had some that struggled in the two game and they came on in bakers to do a good job, highest set of the year and it was our highest baker set of the year."

On the boys side, Fort Dodge swept the trophies winning the team title with a grand total of 3,303. Fort Dodge senior Kaleb Anderson won the individual title with a total score of 546, one pin ahead of Xavier's Dale Weaver.

