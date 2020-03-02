Williams' last-second bucket gives Waterloo West 51-49 win over Cedar Falls

Waterloo West freshman Sahara Williams hit a layup with 14 seconds left on the clock to lift the WaHawks to a 51-49 victory over Cedar Falls on Monday afternoon in the quarterfinal round of the 5A state tournament. With the win, the WaHawks improve to 20-4 while the Tigers close their season with a 19-5 record.

Halli Poock (WW) had a game-high 27 points while Williams netted 12. The Tigers were led by Emerson Green who finished with 19 points.

Waterloo West advances to the 5A semifinal and will take on the top-seeded Waukee Warriors (22-2) on Thursday at 11:45 a.m.