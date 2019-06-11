Wieskamp looks to take more of a leadership role next season

A lot has changed since the the last time we saw the Hawkeyes in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Nicholas Baer graduated, Tyler Cook left for the NBA draft, then both Maishe Daily and Isiah Moss transferred out of the program.

If those were big enough blows, earlier this summer the program announced that Jordan Bohannon underwent hip surgery, putting his senior season in question.

One key returning piece is Joe Wieskamp, who tested the NBA waters but elected to return for his sophomore season

“I learned a lot, it was a great experience for me just to go out there and see a couple different places just the environment and the type of personnel." Wieskamp said to media members in Iowa City.

After averaging 11 points per game in his rookie campaign,Wisskamp is now focused on becoming more of a vocal team leader.

“A lot of guys know I’m not the most vocal guy I kind of keep to myself and go in the gym and do my thing but I’m going to have to really expand myself and just become a more vocal leader this year and really take a big strong lead." Wieskamp said.

“You look at him and say well hes a quiet kid can he lead? I watched him lead in high school, he took that team to the state tournament. put them on his back." head coach Fran McCaffery said. "You know he's a team guy, he’ll be a guy that when he speaks in the locker room people will listen to him.”