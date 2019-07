The Western Dubuque Bobcats defeated the Raiders 9-0 in a weather-shortened game on Tuesday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Due to weather in the area, the teams only played five innings.

The Bobcats posted three runs in the first inning and never looked back as they improve their record to 23-6. Kyle Lehmann led the team with three RBIs.

Carter Kluesner was the winning pitcher tossing five shutout-innings, striking out three batters.