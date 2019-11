Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated the Western Dubuque Bobcats 3-0 on Friday afternoon to win their first state championship in program history. The Bobcats finish in second place in class 4A with a final record of 24-14.

The Warriors' Kenzie Foley led all players with 20 kills while also adding 13 digs. Western Dubuque was led by Meredith Bahl who finished with 13 kills.