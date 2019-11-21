Western Dubuque finishes dominant season with state championship

It couldn't have been a better start for the Solon Spartans, going up 7-0 over Western Dubuque in the first quarter following a defensive hold and a Bobcat fumbled punt. The rest was all Western Dubuque, who rolled to a 37-17 win on Thursday evening at the UNIDome to win their second state championship in program history, the first since 2001.

Calvin Harris threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns for Western Dubuque while teammate Ben Bryant rushed for two touchdowns on 39 yards rushing.

Wide receiver Will Burds finished with a game high 128 receiving yards, which included a 70-yard touchdown reception.

Solon quarterback Cam Miller finished with 174 yards threw the air on 29 completions, Jace Andregg led the Spartans with 66 receiving yards.

Following the win, Western Dubuque completes a dominant perfect 13-0 season, serving the Spartans their first loss of the season (12-1).