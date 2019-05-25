West tops Jefferson 4-2 for another trip to state tournament

The West High Trojans defeated Jefferson 4-2 to clinch a spot in the 4A state quarterfinals.

Taka Goya opened the scoring for Iowa City West with 10 minutes left in the first half and that was quickly followed by Brody Schilling, who leads the Trojans in scoring.

In the second half, West's Gada Ambo gave West a three goal lead, only to see it shrink by a pair of Jefferson goals, first by Theo Habimana and then Blaze Bouzek. Ambo then scored his second of the game to solidify the Trojan win.

This will be Iowa City West's 19th trip to the state tournament in the last 20 years.