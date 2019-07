In their first ever state tournament appearance, the West Liberty Comets defeated the Treynor Cardinals 10-0 in five innings.

Isabelle True tossed a no-hitter (five-inning) while the Comets' bats exploded for three runs in the third, and six runs in the fourth inning.

The Comets now advance to the 3A semifinal and will face off with Louisa-Muscatine, who defeated Mount Vernon 10-6.