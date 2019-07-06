West Liberty closes out Rick Doran Classic with win over North Scott

The West Liberty Comets closed out the final day of the Rick Doran Classic with perhaps their best game of the weekend, defeating North Scott 3-2 in eight innings.

The 4th (3A) ranked Comets took a 2-0 lead over the 4th (4A) ranked Lancers in the second inning, only to see North Scott tie it back up an inning later.

Per tournament rules, each team started with a runner on second base in the eighth inning. After preventing the Lancers from scoring in the top half, the Comets walked it off in the bottom half as Austyn Crees laid down a bunt while Haylee Lehman beat out the throw to home plate.

The game was also the final game of the regular season for both schools. The Comets finish 25-5 and meet up with Vinton-Shellsburg next Wednesday in the 3A Region 6 quarterfinal.

