West High Trojans win third state swimming title in school history

State swimming champion Iowa City West High School joins On Iowa Live on Monday, February 24, 2020. (KCRG)
The Trojans won the state swimming title with 262.5 points. Ankeny finished second with 236 points.
It was the third state title swimming title in school history.
James Pinter was the lone individual winner for the Trojans. Pinter won the 100-yard backstroke with a school-record time of 50.01.