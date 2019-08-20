West High Trojans focused on getting back to the UNI Dome

After two straight trips to the UNI Dome, Iowa City West fell short in 2018 falling to Bettendorf in the quarterfinal round 43-28, it was the only time they allowed an opponent to score over 17 points all season long.

"It stung a lot at the time but I think we really use that as motivation in this offseason," said senior defensive tackle Ali Alwahdani.

"You know I feel like as a coach, the successes and the shortcomings that happen the prior year don't have a whole lot of bearing on this year." said Head Coach Garrett Hartwig.

"You know the players may internalize it I hope they do to a degree but we focus on the here and now."

Returning for the Trojans on offense is junior quarterback Marcus Morgan, who tossed 15 touchdowns last season and threw for over 1800 yards.

"Marcus is a really great player, he pushes us defensive guys every day to get better. We've got to keep up with him everyday." said Alwahdani.

"He's played in big games in different sports, all year long from football season last year into basketball and then baseball this year." Hartwig said.

"He knows what a pressure situation feels like and he can lead in that. The only way you get that experience is by going through it, so he's a big asset in that regard but he knows hes not alone out here, its not one on 11 and he does a great job of bringing his teammates along."

The Trojans lost a massive senior class that they are now tasked with replacing, but the expectation at West High is always sky high.

"The only expectation for us is to win." said Alwahdani. "That's all we're trying to do, we come out here everyday and work hard just to win on those Friday nights."

The Trojans open up their season in the road against North Scott.

