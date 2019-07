The West Delaware Hawks topped the Independence Mustangs 8-2 in Tuesday's 4A quarterfinal, led by Macey Kleitsch who tossed a complete game while also bringing home two rbis.

Independence took a 2-0 lead in the first inning but then the Hawks scored one in the second inning, followed by six in the fourth.

The Hawks now advance to the semifinal round where they'll top off with #1 seed Carlisle.